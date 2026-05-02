Zelensky: Russia Launches Approximately 1,600 Drones, Nearly 1,100 Guided Bombs, And Three Missiles At Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia has deployed approximately 1,600 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

“In total, over this week, Russia has launched around 1,600 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and three missiles against Ukraine,” the president stated.

He stated that the Russians are attempting to overwhelm air defense systems with massive attacks, which is why the daily supply of missiles is crucial. It is equally important that the pressure on the aggressor does not ease, because any easing of existing sanctions only replenishes Russia's coffers, which it spends on the war.

The president thanked everyone working on new sanctions packages and helping to curb Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions.

He noted that this morning, seven people were injured in Kherson after a Russian FPV drone struck a city bus; they are receiving medical care. Two people were killed, and the President expressed his condolences to their families and loved ones.

“All those injured in the attack are civilians, and the Russians were fully aware of this. Essentially, such brutal“safaris” against people are a daily reality in our frontline and border communities,” he emphasized.

War update: 138 combats on front lines; most attacks occur in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

Zelensky noted that a drone struck a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv last night. There were strikes on energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. The occupiers also struck the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 142 out of 163 drone used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 1.

Photo: Office of the President