Bus Hit In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Nine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in this morning's enemy attack on a bus in Kherson has increased to nine; one of the victims is a medical worker.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this information.

“A 55-year-old nurse was admitted to the hospital with blast trauma, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head,” the statement said.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. She became the eighth victim of the attack on the minibus.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that another victim had been identified following a Russian UAV strike on a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The 40-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and closed head injuries, as well as a concussion. An ambulance crew transported him to the hospital in moderate condition.

Three people wounded in Sumy region due to Russian attacks

As reported by Ukrinform, around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorists struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone. An employee of one of the Kherson City Council's utility companies and an unidentified woman, whose name is being verified by the relevant authorities, sustained life-threatening injuries. In addition, seven other passengers on the minibus were injured. These include six men and one woman. Four of them are utility workers.