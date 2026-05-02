Russians Attempt To Dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces From Northern Outskirts Of Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops are attempting to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces from the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk to advance toward the town of Shevchenko. They are amassing armored vehicles and tanks in the southern part of the city.

According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to implement its plan to capture Pokrovsk. The main objective is to dislodge the Defense Forces from the northern outskirts of the city and advance toward the village of Shevchenko,” the statement reads.

To support their offensive capabilities, the Russians are attempting to increase the presence of armored vehicles and tanks in the southern part of the city.

At the same time, due to active operations in the north of Pokrovsk, the Russian Federation's 76th Air Assault Division is suffering significant losses. The enemy is deploying reserves, and the activities of the Somali Battalion units have been observed.

Separately, the Russians are conducting active operations in the Hryshyne area, unsuccessfully attempting to maneuver from the northeastern part of the settlement toward farms north of Pokrovsk.

To coordinate further actions to defend the Pokrovsk urban area, the commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, held a series of meetings with units operating in the area of responsibility.

Key issues include the effectiveness of combat management and the need to improve coordination.

The focus of the defense effort is on controlling airspace, particularly over Pokrovsk. The enemy is actively using the city to launch combat and reconnaissance drones, complicating logistics.

Meeting participants emphasized the need for high-quality personnel training to operate under constant aerial threat.

Zelensky: Russia launches approximately 1,600 drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles at Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, 138 combat engagements occurre on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the highest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.

Photo: Instagram/libkos