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Trump Voices Dissatisfaction With Iran Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that he is displeased with Iran’s most recent ceasefire proposal, arguing that Tehran is demanding conditions he cannot accept.
Speaking to journalists before leaving the White House, he remarked, “They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied,” Trump told reporters before he departed the White House.
When questioned about his concerns regarding Iran’s offer, he explained, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to."
He further described the state of discussions as ongoing but ineffective, saying, “Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed,” said Trump. “They're not able to get along with each other as leaders. They don't know who the leader is.”
Expanding on his criticism, he added, “They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up,” he added.
Trump also noted that negotiations are still underway with the involvement of Pakistan, commending officials in Islamabad for their cooperation with Washington, while warning that “the trip is a very long one.”
Despite what he characterized as some progress in the diplomatic process, he remained uncertain about the outcome, stating, “I'm not sure if they ever get there.”
He also drew a connection between the potential resolution of the conflict and international energy dynamics, suggesting that oil shipments currently delayed near the Strait of Hormuz may soon resume movement.
Speaking to journalists before leaving the White House, he remarked, “They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied,” Trump told reporters before he departed the White House.
When questioned about his concerns regarding Iran’s offer, he explained, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to."
He further described the state of discussions as ongoing but ineffective, saying, “Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed,” said Trump. “They're not able to get along with each other as leaders. They don't know who the leader is.”
Expanding on his criticism, he added, “They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up,” he added.
Trump also noted that negotiations are still underway with the involvement of Pakistan, commending officials in Islamabad for their cooperation with Washington, while warning that “the trip is a very long one.”
Despite what he characterized as some progress in the diplomatic process, he remained uncertain about the outcome, stating, “I'm not sure if they ever get there.”
He also drew a connection between the potential resolution of the conflict and international energy dynamics, suggesting that oil shipments currently delayed near the Strait of Hormuz may soon resume movement.
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