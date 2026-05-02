403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Urges Immediate Release of Detainees in Myanmar
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded the "swift and unconditional" release of all people "arbitrarily" detained in Myanmar, according to the deputy spokesperson on Friday.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," Farhan Haq said in a statement.
Haq further explained that Guterres continues to emphasize that a "viable political solution" must be based on an immediate halt to violence and a sincere dedication to inclusive negotiations among all parties.
The UN chief also highlighted the importance of support from regional and global actors, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in advancing initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement, he added.
Myanmar has been engulfed in political instability since the 2021 Myanmar military coup, when the armed forces took control of the government and detained civilian leaders, triggering mass demonstrations and sustained conflict throughout the country.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," Farhan Haq said in a statement.
Haq further explained that Guterres continues to emphasize that a "viable political solution" must be based on an immediate halt to violence and a sincere dedication to inclusive negotiations among all parties.
The UN chief also highlighted the importance of support from regional and global actors, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in advancing initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement, he added.
Myanmar has been engulfed in political instability since the 2021 Myanmar military coup, when the armed forces took control of the government and detained civilian leaders, triggering mass demonstrations and sustained conflict throughout the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment