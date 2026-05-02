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Lufthansa Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights
(MENAFN) Germany’s Lufthansa has decided not to restart its flight operations to and from Tel Aviv in June, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.
“The group—which includes airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian, Brussels, and Eurowings—said it may resume some flights to and from Ben-Gurion International Airport as early as June 1, depending on the security situation in the region,” the newspaper reported on Thursday.
Following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28, numerous international carriers have continued to halt services to and from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, with many of these suspensions remaining in place.
Meanwhile, France’s Air France has postponed the restart of its Paris–Tel Aviv route until May 10, highlighting ongoing caution among European airlines regarding regional stability.
In a contrasting development, Etihad Airways has restarted its operations between Abu Dhabi and Ben Gurion Airport, now running two daily flights, reflecting a more active approach by some carriers.
Elsewhere, Czech airline Smartwings has revealed plans to reinstate seven weekly flights starting May 16. At the same time, Wizz Air has extended its suspension until at least May 4 due to persistent uncertainty, according to Israel's public broadcaster.
“The group—which includes airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian, Brussels, and Eurowings—said it may resume some flights to and from Ben-Gurion International Airport as early as June 1, depending on the security situation in the region,” the newspaper reported on Thursday.
Following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28, numerous international carriers have continued to halt services to and from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, with many of these suspensions remaining in place.
Meanwhile, France’s Air France has postponed the restart of its Paris–Tel Aviv route until May 10, highlighting ongoing caution among European airlines regarding regional stability.
In a contrasting development, Etihad Airways has restarted its operations between Abu Dhabi and Ben Gurion Airport, now running two daily flights, reflecting a more active approach by some carriers.
Elsewhere, Czech airline Smartwings has revealed plans to reinstate seven weekly flights starting May 16. At the same time, Wizz Air has extended its suspension until at least May 4 due to persistent uncertainty, according to Israel's public broadcaster.
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