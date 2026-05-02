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Rights Group Demands Urgent Disclosure After Detention of Activists
(MENAFN) An Israeli organization advocating for Palestinians living inside Israel has issued an urgent request on Friday to the navy’s legal adviser, calling for the immediate revelation of the location of two international activists who were allegedly taken into custody without legal grounds following Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza.
The organization, Adalah, named the two detained individuals as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek. It further insisted that both should be provided with prompt access to legal representation before any interrogation procedures take place.
Although more than 160 individuals detained after Israeli forces intercepted 21 vessels from a humanitarian flotilla in international waters near Crete on April 30 were transferred to Greek authorities on Friday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that these two activists would instead be brought to Israel for questioning.
"Israel's actions amount to the abduction of foreign civilians in international waters without legal authority," Adalah said in a statement.
The group also emphasized that "the humanitarian flotilla is a legitimate form of humanitarian action and solidarity with the people of Gaza being conducted in the context of the longstanding unlawful blockade on Gaza, which continues to lead to widespread suffering and starvation among the Palestinian population."
The organization, Adalah, named the two detained individuals as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek. It further insisted that both should be provided with prompt access to legal representation before any interrogation procedures take place.
Although more than 160 individuals detained after Israeli forces intercepted 21 vessels from a humanitarian flotilla in international waters near Crete on April 30 were transferred to Greek authorities on Friday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that these two activists would instead be brought to Israel for questioning.
"Israel's actions amount to the abduction of foreign civilians in international waters without legal authority," Adalah said in a statement.
The group also emphasized that "the humanitarian flotilla is a legitimate form of humanitarian action and solidarity with the people of Gaza being conducted in the context of the longstanding unlawful blockade on Gaza, which continues to lead to widespread suffering and starvation among the Palestinian population."
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