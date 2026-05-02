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Cuba Denounces New US Sanctions as ‘Coercive Measures’
(MENAFN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated on Friday that Cuba "firmly" rejects the recent "unilateral coercive measures" adopted by the US. He emphasized that Havana views these steps as part of a broader pattern of pressure directed against the island nation.
"These actions demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people," Rodriguez wrote on US social media company X.
His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order introducing additional sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Cuba. The US administration justified the move by pointing to alleged threats to American national security and foreign policy interests.
"It is no coincidence that these measures were announced on May 1," said Rodriguez, drawing attention to International Workers’ Day, or May Day, a date on which Cuba traditionally witnesses large-scale public demonstrations.
He further highlighted that millions of Cubans participate in rallies that condemn the US blockade and what he described as an “energy siege.”
"While the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the US imperialism’s attacks.
"These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter. The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities," added Rodriguez.
"These actions demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people," Rodriguez wrote on US social media company X.
His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order introducing additional sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Cuba. The US administration justified the move by pointing to alleged threats to American national security and foreign policy interests.
"It is no coincidence that these measures were announced on May 1," said Rodriguez, drawing attention to International Workers’ Day, or May Day, a date on which Cuba traditionally witnesses large-scale public demonstrations.
He further highlighted that millions of Cubans participate in rallies that condemn the US blockade and what he described as an “energy siege.”
"While the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the US imperialism’s attacks.
"These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter. The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities," added Rodriguez.
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