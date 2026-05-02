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Venezuela Leader Declines to Announce Election Date Amid Ongoing Transition
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s acting leadership has avoided setting a timeline for a new presidential election, deepening uncertainty over the country’s political future following the removal of former president Nicolás Maduro, according to reports.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was asked during a press briefing on Friday when voters might expect a new election to resolve the leadership vacuum. She declined to provide a date, responding: “I don’t know, someday.”
Her remarks followed similar comments from Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who said that any electoral process would only take place when “the time comes,” without offering further details.
The National Electoral Council (CNE), responsible for organizing elections, has not released any official schedule or preliminary plans, according to reports.
The political uncertainty comes months after a major military operation referred to as “Operation Absolute Resolve” on January 3, which led to Maduro’s capture and a subsequent transition of authority, as described in reports.
Tensions trace back to the disputed July 28, 2024 presidential election, where the CNE declared Maduro the winner without publishing detailed vote breakdowns at polling station level. The lack of transparency triggered widespread allegations of irregularities and fraud from opposition figures including María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, and contributed to international criticism, according to reports.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was asked during a press briefing on Friday when voters might expect a new election to resolve the leadership vacuum. She declined to provide a date, responding: “I don’t know, someday.”
Her remarks followed similar comments from Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who said that any electoral process would only take place when “the time comes,” without offering further details.
The National Electoral Council (CNE), responsible for organizing elections, has not released any official schedule or preliminary plans, according to reports.
The political uncertainty comes months after a major military operation referred to as “Operation Absolute Resolve” on January 3, which led to Maduro’s capture and a subsequent transition of authority, as described in reports.
Tensions trace back to the disputed July 28, 2024 presidential election, where the CNE declared Maduro the winner without publishing detailed vote breakdowns at polling station level. The lack of transparency triggered widespread allegations of irregularities and fraud from opposition figures including María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, and contributed to international criticism, according to reports.
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