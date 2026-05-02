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Iran Signals Conditional Readiness for Talks with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s senior diplomat has stated that Tehran is open to resuming negotiations with the United States, but only if Washington halts what it describes as an “excessive approach, threatening rhetoric,” according to a report published on Friday.
According to a state-run international broadcaster, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed these remarks while briefing his counterparts in Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and Azerbaijan on the current state of affairs within the fragile diplomatic process.
Araghchi emphasized that Iran was not responsible for initiating the conflict and stressed that its military forces remain fully prepared to respond to any renewed external threat.
He also highlighted that Iran participated in the most recent Pakistani-mediated discussions in good faith, despite significant doubts regarding Washington, which he attributed to what he called repeated failures to uphold previous commitments.
The report noted that the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran targeting US allies in the Gulf region and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later established on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan. This was followed by additional talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12; however, the discussions ended without reaching any formal agreement.
According to a state-run international broadcaster, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed these remarks while briefing his counterparts in Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and Azerbaijan on the current state of affairs within the fragile diplomatic process.
Araghchi emphasized that Iran was not responsible for initiating the conflict and stressed that its military forces remain fully prepared to respond to any renewed external threat.
He also highlighted that Iran participated in the most recent Pakistani-mediated discussions in good faith, despite significant doubts regarding Washington, which he attributed to what he called repeated failures to uphold previous commitments.
The report noted that the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran targeting US allies in the Gulf region and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later established on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan. This was followed by additional talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12; however, the discussions ended without reaching any formal agreement.
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