Barilla Hosts Surprise Formula 1® Family Reunion Dinner During Miami Race Weekend

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--A special invitation, a table, and a plate of pasta shared by people who are often apart. That's all it took for Barilla to bring the spirit of togetherness to Miami during the opening day of the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026.

Barilla, the Official Pasta Partner of Formula 1®, welcomed team members and their families to Torno Subito Miami, the restaurant by three-Michelin-starred Chef Massimo Bottura, with the kitchen led by Chef Bernardo Paladini, for an evening where engines were switched off and everyday life took center stage.

The night also celebrated the start of the new partnership between Barilla and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1® Team, a meeting of two names born from the same region, Emilia-Romagna, Italy's Food Valley, and united by shared values of excellence, passion, and family spirit.

For this special night Barilla and VCARB surprised team members by flying in their families to Miami, creating an unexpected dinner filled with hugs, laughter, connection and shared plates of pasta.

Making the evening even more special was a lineup of distinguished guests, including VCARB's future champion Arvid Lindblad, who attended alongside his mother in reflection of the event's family-first spirit, Formula 1® World Champion Nico Rosberg with his wife and Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin with fiancé. Alongside them, guests included members of the wider Formula 1® ecosystem, from engineers and technical partners to broadcast crews and media, reflecting the many people who contribute to the sport throughout the season.

A chance for a reunion: something that isn't a given when you're traveling the world 24 weekends a year.

For one evening, that distance was bridged and at the heart of it all was pasta: Fusilloni and Racing Wheels, the new shape launched specifically for the race season in collaboration with Formula 1®, available on Walmart and rolling out across the United States later this year.

That feeling of togetherness, typical of the Italian family meals, will continue across the entire weekend, with families staying on to experience the race weekend, from Thursday's dinner through to Sunday's Grand Prix.

“Taking time to come together, even when schedules make it difficult, is at the heart of what we do,” said Melissa Tendick, President of Barilla Americas.“As we deepen our involvement with Formula 1®, including our new partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, we're proud to create moments that bring people back to what matters most: connecting over a meal and feeling close to family and friends.” Arvid Lindblad, VCARB Driver said, “It was such a special evening getting to see everyone come together, where we all switched off and switched on our personal lives. Partnering with Barilla, a brand that shares our values and Italian roots, felt especially meaningful, highlighting the importance of connection and the people behind our success.”

And while engines keep racing in Miami, Barilla reminds us that family can be anywhere: at home, in the paddock, or around a shared table.

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