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DR Congo’s Kabila Rejects US Sanctions as Unjustified, Politically Driven
(MENAFN) Former president of Democratic Republic of the Congo Joseph Kabila has strongly rejected new sanctions imposed by the United States, calling them “unjustified and politically motivated,” according to reports.
The sanctions were announced Thursday by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Office of Foreign Assets Control, which accused Kabila of financially supporting AFC/M23 rebels in eastern Congo and encouraging defections within the national armed forces.
Kabila’s office dismissed the allegations, arguing that they are not backed by evidence and rejecting any responsibility for instability in the country’s east.
Kabila, who led the country from 2001 to 2019, has been living in South Africa since 2023. In early 2025, he reappeared publicly in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Congo, expressing interest in contributing to efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.
His representatives also pointed to his record in office, highlighting claims of national reunification, improved stability, and reconciliation during his presidency.
The Congolese government, however, welcomed the US decision, describing the sanctions as an important measure in addressing impunity and efforts to destabilize eastern regions of the country, according to reports.
The sanctions were announced Thursday by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Office of Foreign Assets Control, which accused Kabila of financially supporting AFC/M23 rebels in eastern Congo and encouraging defections within the national armed forces.
Kabila’s office dismissed the allegations, arguing that they are not backed by evidence and rejecting any responsibility for instability in the country’s east.
Kabila, who led the country from 2001 to 2019, has been living in South Africa since 2023. In early 2025, he reappeared publicly in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Congo, expressing interest in contributing to efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.
His representatives also pointed to his record in office, highlighting claims of national reunification, improved stability, and reconciliation during his presidency.
The Congolese government, however, welcomed the US decision, describing the sanctions as an important measure in addressing impunity and efforts to destabilize eastern regions of the country, according to reports.
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