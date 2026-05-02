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Spain Pushes Back Against Trump Troop Threats
(MENAFN) Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles pushed back firmly Friday against US President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw American troops from Spanish soil, insisting the country would not yield to external pressure.
"We do not accept lessons, and we are absolutely calm because we are one of the countries that contributes the most" to NATO, Robles told reporters ahead of a media event.
Trump had said Thursday he would "probably" weigh pulling US forces from both Spain and Italy, expressing frustration over both countries' opposition to US strikes on Iran. "Why shouldn't I? … Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he said.
Spain has maintained consistent public opposition to the Iran war since its outbreak, arguing it lacks a legal international mandate, and has refused to permit its military bases or airspace to be used in offensive operations. The country hosts two strategically critical US installations — the Rota naval base and Moron air base — vital to NATO operations across the Mediterranean and Africa.
"With respect but … these messages have gone too far," Robles said Friday, reaffirming Spain's commitment to both its alliance obligations and global stability.
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also responded, stating he saw no logical rationale for a potential US troop withdrawal from Italian territory. Trump earlier this week indicated the Pentagon was also examining a reduction of American forces in Germany. In early March, Washington had threatened to sever all trade with Spain over its position on Iran, though bilateral commerce has continued uninterrupted.
"We do not accept lessons, and we are absolutely calm because we are one of the countries that contributes the most" to NATO, Robles told reporters ahead of a media event.
Trump had said Thursday he would "probably" weigh pulling US forces from both Spain and Italy, expressing frustration over both countries' opposition to US strikes on Iran. "Why shouldn't I? … Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he said.
Spain has maintained consistent public opposition to the Iran war since its outbreak, arguing it lacks a legal international mandate, and has refused to permit its military bases or airspace to be used in offensive operations. The country hosts two strategically critical US installations — the Rota naval base and Moron air base — vital to NATO operations across the Mediterranean and Africa.
"With respect but … these messages have gone too far," Robles said Friday, reaffirming Spain's commitment to both its alliance obligations and global stability.
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also responded, stating he saw no logical rationale for a potential US troop withdrawal from Italian territory. Trump earlier this week indicated the Pentagon was also examining a reduction of American forces in Germany. In early March, Washington had threatened to sever all trade with Spain over its position on Iran, though bilateral commerce has continued uninterrupted.
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