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UN Panel Addresses Israel’s Death Penalty Law
(MENAFN) The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) declared on Friday that Israel’s recently enacted capital punishment legislation reinforces racial bias against Palestinians and represents a serious deterioration of fundamental human rights. The committee conveyed deep concern regarding the provisions of the statute and called on Israeli authorities to revoke it without delay.
In its official communication, CERD highlighted a critical disparity in legal jurisdiction, noting that "Those courts have exclusive jurisdiction over Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while Israeli citizens and residents are explicitly excluded from its application," it said in a statement. This distinction, the committee implied, entrenches unequal treatment under the legal system.
Emphasizing that the measure effectively targets Palestinians alone, CERD underlined that the law bars any reduction, alteration, or clemency of death sentences. It further pointed out that executions must be carried out within a strict 90-day timeframe after a definitive ruling is issued, intensifying concerns over due process and fairness.
The committee urged the state to "ensure that all Palestinian detainees held in Israeli military or civilian detention are guaranteed their rights to equal treatment before the law, security of person, protection against violence or bodily harm and access to justice," it added. This appeal reinforces the need for adherence to international legal standards in the treatment of detainees.
Additionally, the statement called upon Israel to terminate all measures and actions that result in racial discrimination or the segregation of Palestinians, stressing the broader implications for equality and justice.
In its official communication, CERD highlighted a critical disparity in legal jurisdiction, noting that "Those courts have exclusive jurisdiction over Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while Israeli citizens and residents are explicitly excluded from its application," it said in a statement. This distinction, the committee implied, entrenches unequal treatment under the legal system.
Emphasizing that the measure effectively targets Palestinians alone, CERD underlined that the law bars any reduction, alteration, or clemency of death sentences. It further pointed out that executions must be carried out within a strict 90-day timeframe after a definitive ruling is issued, intensifying concerns over due process and fairness.
The committee urged the state to "ensure that all Palestinian detainees held in Israeli military or civilian detention are guaranteed their rights to equal treatment before the law, security of person, protection against violence or bodily harm and access to justice," it added. This appeal reinforces the need for adherence to international legal standards in the treatment of detainees.
Additionally, the statement called upon Israel to terminate all measures and actions that result in racial discrimination or the segregation of Palestinians, stressing the broader implications for equality and justice.
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