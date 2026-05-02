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Iran Dispatches New Deal Proposal to US Through Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iran has forwarded a fresh negotiating proposal to Pakistan intended to facilitate renewed talks with Washington toward ending the ongoing conflict, Iranian state media reported Friday.
The Iranian official news agency confirmed that the draft proposal was handed to Pakistani intermediaries Thursday evening, though no details on its contents were disclosed.
The White House declined to elaborate on the proposal, with deputy spokeswoman Anna Kelly quoted by the New York Post as saying: "We do not detail private diplomatic conversations ... Negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States."
The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against US allies across the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan was announced April 8, followed by negotiations in Islamabad on April 11–12 that failed to yield an agreement.
President Trump subsequently extended the truce unilaterally without setting a new deadline, acting on Pakistan's request.
The Iranian official news agency confirmed that the draft proposal was handed to Pakistani intermediaries Thursday evening, though no details on its contents were disclosed.
The White House declined to elaborate on the proposal, with deputy spokeswoman Anna Kelly quoted by the New York Post as saying: "We do not detail private diplomatic conversations ... Negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States."
The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against US allies across the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan was announced April 8, followed by negotiations in Islamabad on April 11–12 that failed to yield an agreement.
President Trump subsequently extended the truce unilaterally without setting a new deadline, acting on Pakistan's request.
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