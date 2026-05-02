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U.S. Signals Rapid Move Toward Cuba
(MENAFN) Donald Trump stated on Friday that the United States intends to assume control of Cuba “almost immediately,” implying that a naval deployment, potentially involving an aircraft carrier, could be positioned near the island to pressure it into yielding.
Speaking during an event in Florida, Trump declared, “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” while asserting that “Cubans got problems.” His remarks suggested urgency and a belief that intervention is justified.
He further explained that this action might come after the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, noting that American forces would redirect naval assets upon their return. Trump remarked, “On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world, we'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,” emphasizing the scale and proximity of the potential deployment.
Additionally, he implied that such a display of military strength alone would compel Cuba to capitulate without resistance. As he put it, “They'll say 'thank you very much. We give up,'” and concluded with, “I like to finish a job.”
On the same day, Trump authorized an executive order introducing stricter sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Cuba. The decision was framed as a response to perceived risks affecting US national security and its international policy objectives.
Speaking during an event in Florida, Trump declared, “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” while asserting that “Cubans got problems.” His remarks suggested urgency and a belief that intervention is justified.
He further explained that this action might come after the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, noting that American forces would redirect naval assets upon their return. Trump remarked, “On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world, we'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,” emphasizing the scale and proximity of the potential deployment.
Additionally, he implied that such a display of military strength alone would compel Cuba to capitulate without resistance. As he put it, “They'll say 'thank you very much. We give up,'” and concluded with, “I like to finish a job.”
On the same day, Trump authorized an executive order introducing stricter sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Cuba. The decision was framed as a response to perceived risks affecting US national security and its international policy objectives.
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