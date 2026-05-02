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Spain, Brazil Denounce Seizure of Citizens
(MENAFN) Spain and Brazil on Friday strongly criticized "in the strongest possible terms" the capture of two of their nationals in international waters by Israel, describing the move as what they "call flagrantly illegal action."
Within a shared declaration, officials from Spain and Brazil explained that the two activists were traveling aboard vessels belonging to the Sumud flotilla. These ships were intercepted by Israeli forces while sailing in international waters. According to the statement, the individuals were not freed "when the vessels were seized nor after the subsequent disembarkation of the passengers and crew on the island of Crete."
The statement further cautioned, "This flagrantly illegal action by the Israeli authorities outside their jurisdiction constitutes a violation of international law, which may be invoked before international courts, and may constitute a criminal offence under our respective national laws," emphasizing the potential legal consequences of the incident.
Both governments urged Israeli authorities to promptly return their detained citizens while ensuring complete safety assurances. They also insisted that immediate consular access be provided to guarantee proper assistance and protection.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid convoy was reportedly assaulted on Thursday near the Greek island of Crete, approximately 600 nautical miles away from its intended destination, the besieged territory of Gaza.
Within a shared declaration, officials from Spain and Brazil explained that the two activists were traveling aboard vessels belonging to the Sumud flotilla. These ships were intercepted by Israeli forces while sailing in international waters. According to the statement, the individuals were not freed "when the vessels were seized nor after the subsequent disembarkation of the passengers and crew on the island of Crete."
The statement further cautioned, "This flagrantly illegal action by the Israeli authorities outside their jurisdiction constitutes a violation of international law, which may be invoked before international courts, and may constitute a criminal offence under our respective national laws," emphasizing the potential legal consequences of the incident.
Both governments urged Israeli authorities to promptly return their detained citizens while ensuring complete safety assurances. They also insisted that immediate consular access be provided to guarantee proper assistance and protection.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid convoy was reportedly assaulted on Thursday near the Greek island of Crete, approximately 600 nautical miles away from its intended destination, the besieged territory of Gaza.
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