403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Guterres Demands Myanmar Release All Political Detainees
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Friday for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals arbitrarily held in Myanmar, as the world body acknowledged the transfer of detained civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq delivered the statement on Guterres's behalf, conveying the secretary-general's position in pointed terms.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," Haq said.
Guterres further stressed that any lasting resolution to Myanmar's crisis must be anchored in an immediate halt to violence and a sincere commitment to inclusive dialogue — prerequisites he described as essential to achieving a "viable political solution."
The secretary-general also highlighted the indispensable role of regional and international actors, singling out the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a key partner in steering the country toward a peaceful outcome.
Myanmar has been engulfed in political and humanitarian crisis since February 2021, when the military seized power, detained civilian leadership, and triggered a wave of mass protests that escalated into an entrenched armed conflict stretching across the country.
Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq delivered the statement on Guterres's behalf, conveying the secretary-general's position in pointed terms.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," Haq said.
Guterres further stressed that any lasting resolution to Myanmar's crisis must be anchored in an immediate halt to violence and a sincere commitment to inclusive dialogue — prerequisites he described as essential to achieving a "viable political solution."
The secretary-general also highlighted the indispensable role of regional and international actors, singling out the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a key partner in steering the country toward a peaceful outcome.
Myanmar has been engulfed in political and humanitarian crisis since February 2021, when the military seized power, detained civilian leadership, and triggered a wave of mass protests that escalated into an entrenched armed conflict stretching across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment