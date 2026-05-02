Don't Mistake Suu Kyi's House Arrest For Myanmar's Freedom

MENAFN - Asia Times) News that Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest has stirred deep emotions among Myanmar's people and many abroad. For those who have long admired her courage in the face of persecution, it is natural to feel relief. After harsh conditions in prison, any improvement in her daily life is welcome on basic humanitarian grounds.

But house arrest is not freedom. She remains a political prisoner, held against her will, cut off from her people, unable to speak or act freely. Until she and all other political prisoners are released unconditionally, Myanmar cannot truthfully be said to be moving toward justice. This moment calls not just for compassion but clarity.

For more than three decades, Suu Kyi has been a central figure in Myanmar's struggle for democracy - enduring separation from her family, prolonged confinement and constant pressure from those who hold power. Whatever disagreements people may have about her political choices, her personal sacrifices cannot be denied.

It would be wrong to greet news of her house arrest with indifference. Many ordinary people still see her as a symbol of courage and hope, and their feelings are understandable. But it would equally be a mistake to imagine this change transforms Myanmar's political reality.

She remains under the control of the very military authorities who imprisoned her, and any words or gestures that appear to come from her must be viewed with caution. No one can freely choose their political path from inside a guarded house.

Since the democracy-suspending military coup of 2021, Myanmar has been shaken by terrible violence. Peaceful protests were met with bullets. Villages have been bombed, burned and emptied. Millions have been displaced.