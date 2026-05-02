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UN Urges Swift Release of Detainees in Myanmar, Citing Arbitrary Arrests
(MENAFN) Antonio Guterres has urged the immediate and unconditional release of individuals detained without due process in Myanmar, according to statements issued Friday.
A spokesperson for the UN chief noted that Guterres acknowledged the relocation of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," said Farhan Haq in the statement.
The UN chief also stressed that achieving a lasting political resolution depends on halting violence immediately and engaging in meaningful, inclusive discussions among all parties.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of international and regional actors—particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—in supporting efforts aimed at restoring stability.
Myanmar has faced ongoing instability since the 2021 Myanmar military coup, when the armed forces took control, detained elected leaders, and triggered widespread protests along with continued conflict across the country.
A spokesperson for the UN chief noted that Guterres acknowledged the relocation of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.
"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," said Farhan Haq in the statement.
The UN chief also stressed that achieving a lasting political resolution depends on halting violence immediately and engaging in meaningful, inclusive discussions among all parties.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of international and regional actors—particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—in supporting efforts aimed at restoring stability.
Myanmar has faced ongoing instability since the 2021 Myanmar military coup, when the armed forces took control, detained elected leaders, and triggered widespread protests along with continued conflict across the country.
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