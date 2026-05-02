Cuba Condemns US Sanctions, Says They Are Illegal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cuba condemned the US sanctions imposed on it, stating that they are illegal and arbitrary.

Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said in a post on the X platform that the US government responds with unilateral, illegal, and arbitrary measures against Cuba, describing the new sanctions announced by Washington yesterday (Friday) as unlawful and arbitrary, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The new sanctions announced by US President Donald Trump primarily target foreign banks that cooperate with the Cuban government and include restrictions related to migration.

Sanctions were also imposed on individuals and entities operating in several sectors on the island, including energy and mining, as well as on anyone found guilty of committing serious human rights violations.

It is worth noting that Cuba, with a population of about 9.6 million, is experiencing a deep economic crisis that has been exacerbated by tighter US sanctions during Trump's first term (2017-2021), along with structural imbalances in its centrally planned economy, leading to a near paralysis of economic activity since late January.