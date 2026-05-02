Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cuba Condemns US Sanctions, Says They Are Illegal

Cuba Condemns US Sanctions, Says They Are Illegal


2026-05-02 03:02:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cuba condemned the US sanctions imposed on it, stating that they are illegal and arbitrary.

Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said in a post on the X platform that the US government responds with unilateral, illegal, and arbitrary measures against Cuba, describing the new sanctions announced by Washington yesterday (Friday) as unlawful and arbitrary, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The new sanctions announced by US President Donald Trump primarily target foreign banks that cooperate with the Cuban government and include restrictions related to migration.

Sanctions were also imposed on individuals and entities operating in several sectors on the island, including energy and mining, as well as on anyone found guilty of committing serious human rights violations.

It is worth noting that Cuba, with a population of about 9.6 million, is experiencing a deep economic crisis that has been exacerbated by tighter US sanctions during Trump's first term (2017-2021), along with structural imbalances in its centrally planned economy, leading to a near paralysis of economic activity since late January.

MENAFN02052026000067011011ID1111061136



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search