Hearts Beating Faster For Many In Kerala, With Dday Just 48 Hours Away

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) As the clock ticks towards Monday morning, political Kerala finds itself on edge, with anxious anticipation cutting across party lines.

For the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this is a defining moment, a test of whether the Left can script history a historic third term.

For the United Democratic Front led by the Congress, it is an opportunity to reclaim power.

And for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the focus is more modest yet significant, reopening its account after losing its lone seat in 2021 and, if momentum permits, expanding its footprint.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 A.M., starting with postal and service votes. By 8.30 A.M., the counting of votes polled in EVMs will be underway, setting the stage for early trends that could shape the narrative of the day.

On Saturday morning, the undercurrent of tension was palpable even in casual political interactions.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, seeking a third-consecutive victory, exuded confidence about his own prospects.

Yet, beyond personal optimism, he appeared more invested in the larger question confronting the Left.

As he met acquaintances over a routine morning coffee, Cherian repeatedly posed a question, "Won't the Left return to power?"

The responses, often delivered with knowing smiles rather than words, reflected the uncertainty that now defines this election.

Despite public assertions of confidence by leaders, the absence of a clear, decisive narrative has left room for doubt across camps.

If Cherian wins from his Chengannur seat, he would be re-writing a new piece of history, as the famed Manmohan Bungalow, which was his official residence for the past five years, is believed to be jinxed. It is said that anyone who stays in this residence will either not last a full term as a minister or will not get re-elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

For the Left, the stakes are historic, a hat trick of wins would break a long-standing electoral pattern in Kerala.

For the UDF, the contest represents a potential comeback built on perceived shifts in voter sentiment.

Meanwhile, the BJP's performance will be closely watched for signs of incremental growth.

As dawn breaks on counting day, one thing is certain, hearts are beating faster, and by mid-day, Kerala could well have a clearer answer to its most pressing political question.