Roman Reigns In Danger? 20 Reasons He Could Lose At WWE Backlash 2026

As Roman Reigns prepares to defend his title against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2026, multiple factors hint at a possible shock defeat. From Bloodline tensions to betrayal risks, the Tribal Chief faces one of his toughest challenges yet. 0:00 – Is Roman Reigns Actually In Danger? 0:40 - Uncertainty looms over loyalty of key allies 2:20 - Reigns' prolonged dominance invites a turning point

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