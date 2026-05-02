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Roman Reigns In Danger? 20 Reasons He Could Lose At WWE Backlash 2026


2026-05-02 02:02:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

As Roman Reigns prepares to defend his title against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2026, multiple factors hint at a possible shock defeat. From Bloodline tensions to betrayal risks, the Tribal Chief faces one of his toughest challenges yet. 0:00 – Is Roman Reigns Actually In Danger? 0:40 - Uncertainty looms over loyalty of key allies 2:20 - Reigns' prolonged dominance invites a turning point

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