Oman Air Honors Top Agents In BD Ahead Of Daily Flight Launch

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Oman Air Bangladesh successfully organized its Agent Excellence Award 2026 ceremony in the capital on April 22. At the event, the airline honored its top-performing partners in Bangladesh.

Oman Air's Regional Vice President Sunil Va, Sales Manager Abu Saleh Rizvee, its GSA Galaxy Bangladesh's Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf Walid, the top 15 agents, and representatives from the travel trade were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, the airline's Regional Vice President Sunil Va made the announcement that Oman Air will commence daily flights to/from Dhaka starting May 2 in an effort to enhance connectivity and provide more convenience for passengers traveling between Bangladesh and Oman.

The Agent Excellence Award ceremony recognized the key role of travel agents in driving growth and strengthening Oman Air's presence in the Bangladesh market.