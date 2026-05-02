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Aminoquest Labs(R) Launches New Research Platform And Expands Access To High-Purity Laboratory Peptides


2026-05-02 12:06:34
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) AminoQuest Labs(R) Launches New Research Platform and Expands Access to High-Purity Laboratory Peptides

May 01, 2026 11:13 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - AminoQuest Labs® ( ), a U.S.-based supplier of research peptides, today announced the official launch of its new online platform along with expanded capabilities to support laboratories and research professionals nationwide.

The newly launched website provides streamlined access to research-grade peptide compounds, enhanced product documentation, and improved ordering functionality designed for scientific and laboratory use.

"Our focus is to provide researchers with consistent quality, transparency, and a reliable sourcing experience," said Dr. Larry Silva, Head of Analysis and Advisor®. "This launch reflects our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the research community."

Platform Launch and Operational Expansion

As part of this launch, AminoQuest Labs® has introduced:

    A redesigned website with improved navigation and performance

    Expanded product catalog of research-use peptide compounds

    Enhanced product documentation, including Certificates of Analysis (COAs)

    Updated internal quality control and verification processes

The platform is designed to support laboratories, research organizations, and procurement teams seeking consistent access to research materials.

Quality Standards and Verification

AminoQuest Labs® stated that its products are manufactured in GMP-aligned facilities and undergo multi-stage quality verification, including third-party analytical testing for identity, purity, and consistency.

"All products are tested to meet strict internal quality standards prior to release," said Dr. Silva. "We prioritize documentation, traceability, and transparency across our supply chain."

The company noted that supporting documentation is made available for research and verification purposes.

Ongoing Development Initiatives

In addition to the platform launch, AminoQuest Labs® confirmed that it is actively developing additional infrastructure to support its long-term growth, including expanded operational capabilities and future service integrations aligned with regulatory requirements.

Further updates will be announced as these initiatives progress.

Research Use Disclaimer

All AminoQuest Labs® products are intended strictly for in vitro laboratory research use by qualified professionals. They are not intended for human or animal consumption, diagnosis, treatment, or any non-research purpose.

About AminoQuest Labs LLC

AminoQuest Labs® is a registered trademark of AminoQuest Labs LLC, a U.S.-based supplier of research peptides. The company focuses on providing high-purity, lab-verified compounds with full documentation to support scientific and analytical research.

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AminoQuest Labs® Launches New Research Platform and Expands Access to High-Purity Laboratory Peptides

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