Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City On Heat Alert Till May 5 As Maharashtra Faces Extreme Weather Swings

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing sharp weather fluctuations, rising temperatures crossing 40°C in many regions. The IMD has issued a heat alert for Mumbai till May 5, while some areas may also experience brief spells of rain

Maharashtra is currently experiencing intense heat, with temperatures in several districts soaring above 40°C. Regions like Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are facing the worst impact, as the heatwave conditions continue to strengthen. Mumbai, too, remains under a heat alert until May 5, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

While most areas struggle with extreme heat, certain regions are witnessing slight relief due to changing weather patterns. In Gondia, for instance, temperatures that earlier reached 43–44°C have dipped marginally to around 42°C due to cloud cover. Forecasts suggest cloudy skies may persist for the next couple of days, offering temporary respite from the scorching heat.

The unpredictable mix of heat and occasional rain has made the weather unstable, impacting public health. Cases of heat-related illnesses are reportedly rising. Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM unless necessary, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heatstroke. In some districts, even coaching class timings have been adjusted to protect students from peak heat hours.