Al Sadd Outgun Al Shamal In Ten-Goal Thriller To Reach Amir Cup Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Sadd SC secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 Amir Cup after a dramatic 6-4 victory over Al Shamal SC in a high-scoring quarter-final clash at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The win sees Al Sadd -record 19-time champions of the competition- set up a semi-final showdown with Al Duhail SC, who advanced earlier with a 4-0 victory over Al Arabi.

Hassan Al Haydos opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, before Claudinho doubled the lead just three minutes later. Spanish forward Rafa Mujica then struck twice in quick succession (23rd and 25th minutes) to give Al Sadd a commanding 4-0 advantage early on.

Al Shamal pulled one back in first-half stoppage time through Tamer Seyam, who headed home a cross from Akram Tawfik to make it 4-1 at the break.

Al Sadd continued their dominance after halftime, with Mujica completing his hat-trick in the 57th minute after following up on a rebound from Akram Afif.

However, Al Shamal mounted a spirited comeback in the final half hour. Baghdad Bounedjah reduced the deficit in the 60th minute, followed by a header from Jeison Murillo in the 75th. Mohammed Omar then brought Al Shamal within one goal in the 90th minute after converting a cross from Naim Sliti, setting up a tense finish at 5-4.

Pushing forward in stoppage time in search of an equalizer, Al Shamal left space at the back, which Al Sadd exploited on the counterattack. Substitute Dillereson sealed the win with a late goal in the 97th minute, capping a remarkable encounter and confirming Al Sadd's progression to the semi-finals.

The result underlines Al Sadd's attacking firepower as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending Amir Cup title.