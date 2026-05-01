Study Uncovers Why The Risk Of Breast Cancer Increases With Age

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New research has mapped how breast tissues change as women age. The findings help to explain why breast cancer cases are higher in older women, and this could potentially help in finding new ways to fight this disease.

From this study, it is strongly plausible that the rate at which breast tissues age could be linked to the likelihood of breast cancer development. The insights revealed by this research could provide some food for thought to companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) that focus on...

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