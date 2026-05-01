IMMP Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses In Immutep Ltd. (NASDAQ: IMMP), You Are Encouraged To Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Immutep Ltd. (NASDAQ: IMMP) resulting from allegations that Immutep may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Immutep securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release“announcing that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study evaluating eftilagimod alfa ('efti') in patients in 1(st) line non-small cell lung cancer has recommended the discontinuation of the trial following a planned interim futility analysis in accordance with the study protocol.” In addition, the press release stated that,“based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility” and that, accordingly,“enrolment in the study will be halted and the Company will implement an orderly wind down of the study, including appropriate patient follow up and site close out in accordance with regulatory and ethical obligations.”

On this news, Immutep's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.28 per ADR, or 82.6%, to close at $0.48 per ADR on March 13, 2026.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved, at that time, the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. At the time Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results2do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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