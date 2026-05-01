Diabetes Treatment Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 200+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Diabetes Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetes therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Diabetes Pipeline @ Diabetes Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report



On April 17, 2026- Corxel Pharmaceuticals initiated a study is testing whether a new medication called CX11 works and is safe for participants with type 2 diabetes who have not reached good blood sugar control while taking a steady dose of metformin, with or without a steady dose of an SGLT2 inhibitor, for at least 90 days.

On April 17, 2026- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is to evaluate the effect of a single dose of ALN-4324 on whole-body insulin sensitivity in participants with T2DM

DelveInsight's Diabetes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Diabetes treatment.

The leading Diabetes Companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Mozart Therapeutics, Sanofi, Century Therapeutics, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zealand Pharma, Diamyd Medical, Vactech, Adocia, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Gasherbrum Bio, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Structure Therapeutics), Vivani Medical Inc., Imcyse, Amgen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Oramed, Gilead Sciences, Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., and TIXiMED and others. Promising Diabetes Therapies such as Aspirin, DA-2811, Forxiga, TG103, and others.

Get insights into Diabetes Clinical Trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Diabetes Treatment Drugs

The Diabetes Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Diabetes Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Diabetes.

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin, a hormone essential for regulating glucose. The disease primarily exists in two main forms: Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, and Type 2 diabetes, which is more common and often associated with insulin resistance and lifestyle factors such as obesity and poor diet. Other types include gestational diabetes, which occurs during pregnancy, and rarer forms such as Maturity-Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY) and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Diabetes Emerging Drugs Profile

Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company

Retatrutide is an investigational once-weekly triple hormone receptor agonist. Retatrutide is a single molecule that activates the body's receptors for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucagon. Retatrutide has a unique mechanism of action in the increasingly popular class of incretin mimetics. As a novel triple agonist, it harnesses the action of the three peptide hormones GLP-1, GIP, and GCG. Like other incretin mimetics, it is structurally similar to GIP, with alterations in the peptide backbone to increase agonist activity at the GIP, GLP-1, and GCG receptors. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

CT-388 (RG6640): F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

CT-388 is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other obesity-related comorbidities. It aims to reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar by selectively targeting and activating both receptors which integrate nutrient-derived signals to control energy homeostasis. CT-388 was designed to have potent activation of both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, but with minimal to no ß-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimises receptor internalisation and consequent desensitization, which is expected to lead to prolonged pharmacological activity. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

AZD5004: Astrazeneca

AZD5004 is an investigational drug being developed by AstraZeneca as a novel, once-daily oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. it is designed for the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. Unlike many existing GLP-1 therapies that are injectable peptides, AZD5004 is a non-peptide oral agent that activates GLP-1 receptors to enhance insulin secretion, improve glucose control, and promote weight loss. Early clinical and preclinical studies have shown that the drug is generally well tolerated and produces dose-dependent reductions in blood glucose and body weight, supporting its continued development in Phase II trials for obesity and related metabolic disorders. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

Brivekimig: Sanofi

Brivekimig (SAR442970) is a dual-target Nanobody® molecule inhibiting the tumor necrosis factor and OX40-ligand, key immune regulators. It is being investigated for potential uses across a range of immune-mediated diseases and inflammatory disorders. As a VHH antibody (Nanobody), it binds to and inhibits both TNF and OX40L, which reduces inflammation by preventing T-cell activation which helps in treatment of Diabetes. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

MTX-101: Mozart Therapeutics

MTX-101 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody designed to modulate the immune system by activating CD8 regulatory T cells, which help suppress the autoimmune response responsible for destroying insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. MTX-101 aims to address the root cause of the disease by restoring immune balance and potentially slowing or halting disease progression. Early findings suggest it is generally well tolerated and biologically active. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

CNTY 813: Century Therapeutics

CNTY-813 is comprised of iPSC-derived beta islets engineered with Allo-Evasion 5.0 and designed to protect from T cell, NK cell and humoral immune rejection, with the goal of durable glycemic control without the need for systemic immunosuppression. The mechanism of action is based on transplantation of these functional β-cells, which respond to blood glucose levels by secreting insulin (glucose-stimulated insulin secretion), thereby helping normalize glycemic control. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetes.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Diabetes Pipeline @ New Diabetes Drugs

The Diabetes Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetes Treatment.

Diabetes Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetes market

Diabetes Companies

Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Mozart Therapeutics, Sanofi, Century Therapeutics, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zealand Pharma, Diamyd Medical, Vactech, Adocia, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Gasherbrum Bio, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Structure Therapeutics), Vivani Medical Inc., Imcyse, Amgen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Oramed, Gilead Sciences, Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., and TIXiMED and others.

The Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Diabetes Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetes Companies- Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Mozart Therapeutics, Sanofi, Century Therapeutics, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zealand Pharma, Diamyd Medical, Vactech, Adocia, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Gasherbrum Bio, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Structure Therapeutics), Vivani Medical Inc., Imcyse, Amgen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Oramed, Gilead Sciences, Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., and TIXiMED and others.

Diabetes Therapies- Aspirin, DA-2811, Forxiga, TG103, and others.

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiabetes: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiabetes– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Cadisegliatin: vTv TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)CPL207280: Celon PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDiabetes Key CompaniesDiabetes Key ProductsDiabetes- Unmet NeedsDiabetes- Market Drivers and BarriersDiabetes- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiabetes Analyst ViewsDiabetes Key CompaniesAppendix

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