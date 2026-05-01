Stallion Moving & Storage Marks Three Decades Of Residential Moving In Edmonton With Expanded Home Safety Assurance Program

Stallion Moving & Storage, an Edmonton-based residential and commercial moving company, has announced the expansion of its Home Safety Assurance Program as the firm marks more than 30 years of operation in the Alberta capital. The program update arrives as Edmonton enters its peak residential moving season, when local demand for vetted, fully insured moving crews historically reaches its annual high.

The company has confirmed that every member of its consultant, packing, driving, and warehouse teams now operates under a refreshed safety and accountability framework. The framework includes mandatory criminal background checks, company-issued photo identification, ongoing training in fragile-item handling, and updated protocols for cold-weather moves common during Edmonton's winter months.

"Edmonton families and businesses asking for residential moving in Edmonton want one thing above everything else, the certainty that the people walking into their home have been properly checked, properly trained, and stand behind their work," said a spokesperson for Stallion Moving & Storage. "After 30 years in this city, we know that reputation is built one move at a time, and the program update is how we keep raising the bar on what local customers should expect."

Three Decades Serving Edmonton and Surrounding Communities

Founded as a local Alberta operation, Stallion Moving & Storage has grown into one of the longer-running independent moving companies in the Edmonton region. The firm serves the City of Edmonton along with St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Beaumont, and Leduc, with regular routes across Strathcona County, Parkland County, and Leduc County.

The company also handles interprovincial moves through its long-standing partnership with Atlas Van Lines, the national mover network operating across every Canadian province. That affiliation gives Edmonton households access to a coast-to-coast moving infrastructure while keeping local accountability with the Stallion team based in the city.

Stallion Moving & Storage holds an active membership with the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM), the national body that sets standards for licensed Canadian moving firms, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company has also accumulated more than 100 verified Google reviews from Edmonton customers over the years.

Why the Program Expansion Matters Now

Industry data from the Canadian Association of Movers shows that the residential moving sector receives a measurable spike in consumer complaints during the May-to-September peak season, when demand outstrips reputable supply and lower-quality operators often enter the market. Common complaints centre on damaged belongings, surprise charges that were not in the original quote, and crews that arrive without proper identification or insurance documentation.

The expanded Home Safety Assurance Program addresses each of these pain points directly. Every Stallion crew now carries proof of transit coverage on site, every quote provided after an in-home survey is binding in writing, and every staff member can be identified by photo ID before being given access to a customer's property.

"We hear stories every spring from Edmonton homeowners who hired the cheapest quote they could find online and ended up paying double on the day, or worse, dealing with damaged heirlooms and no real recourse," the spokesperson added. "Our position has always been that an honest written estimate from a properly licensed Edmonton mover is worth more than any low online figure that doesn't hold up on moving day."

Services Covered Under the Expanded Program

The Home Safety Assurance Program now applies across the company's full residential service line, including:



Local Edmonton residential moves for houses, condos, apartments, and townhomes

Senior moving and downsizing services for retirement community transitions

Long-distance moves to other Canadian provinces via the Atlas Van Lines network

Cross-border moves to the United States, including B-4 customs documentation handling

Overseas international moves through the Atlas World Group network

Containerized storage at the company's Edmonton warehouse facility Full-pack, partial-pack, and fragile-only packing services

Commercial relocations, office moves, and warehouse moves are also covered under the same accountability standards.

Looking Ahead

Stallion Moving & Storage has confirmed that the program expansion is part of a broader commitment to raise standards for residential moving in Edmonton over the coming year. Planned additions include enhanced video-based virtual surveys for customers who prefer not to schedule an in-home visit, plus a streamlined claims process for the rare instances where transit damage occurs.

About Stallion Moving & Storage

Stallion Moving & Storage is an independent Edmonton-based residential and commercial moving company with more than 30 years of local operating history. The firm is a partner in the Atlas Van Lines national network, a member of the Canadian Association of Movers, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Stallion serves Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Beaumont, and Leduc, with cross-Canada, cross-border, and overseas capability through the Atlas global network.

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