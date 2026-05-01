MCO Eastern Caribbean Partners To Strengthen Prevention Of Youth Crime And Violence

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Government leaders, regional institutions, youth representatives, development partners and United Nations agencies on April 30, convened in Saint Lucia for a

The one-day consultation brought together a wide cross-section of stakeholders and youth advocates from beneficiary countries – Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – to advance a joint, prevention-focused response to rising levels of youth crime and violence across the sub-region. The meeting focused on validating the Joint Programme's design, results framework, and governance arrangements to ensure it is ready for implementation.

Simon Springett, UN resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in his virtual opening remarks to the forum, called for a whole-of-society approach to tackling the issue of youth crime and violence. The UN head told the youth present they were preparing to shape a world marked by profound complexity-climate change, conflict, and the rise of crime and violence – which collectively threatened social cohesion, citizen security, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

“In very real terms, your future is under pressure. This is why, as a United Nations we remain committed to working with governments and partners to advance peace and security across the region,” he added, noting that ultimately, the programme's success will not be measured by frameworks or strategies, but by whether young people across the region feel safer, more supported, and more hopeful about their futures.

Young people, particularly boys and young men, are disproportionately affected by crime and violence as both victims and perpetrators - a challenge linked to structural inequality, socio-economic exclusion, weak protective environments and unmet psychosocial nee ds.

The Joint Programme for Prevention of Youth Crime and Violence adopts a public health and socio‐ecological approach, delivering a coordinated package of primary, secondary and tertiary prevention interventions for adolescents and young people aged 10 to 29. It places strong emphasis on youth rights, gender equality, positive masculinities, resilience-building and meaningful youth participation.

Saint Lucia's minister with responsibility for home affairs and crime prevention, Jeremiah Norbert welcomed the initiative, telling the forum:

“Today we gather around a simple but powerful truth: the future of Saint Lucia depends on the choices, opportunities and pathways available to our young people... If we are serious about preventing youth crime, then we must be equally serious about restoring dignity and hope among young people. Let us choose prevention over reaction, opportunity over exclusion, and hope over despair, for in doing so, we do not just change outcomes we change lives.”

Minister of state in the ministry of culture, youth, sport and community development, for the Commonwealth of Dominica, Oscar George lauded organisers for prioritising and investing in the important consultation.

“Getting all of us here this morning speaks volumes on the importance placed on the issue of youth crime. So, I want to really commend the UN team for this. We are here for an important exercise, and the reality is, in our small islands across the region, our greatest resource, is our vibrant youth. If we want to attain sustainable growth, productivity and improved standards of living, that we all strive for, we must pay a lot more emphasis on positive youth outcomes or the lack thereof,” minister George underlined.

Also participating in the forum was Abebech Assefa, Counsellor (Development) and head of cooperation, Eastern Caribbean, High Commission of Canada, stating:

“Canada welcomes the Joint Programme's emphasis on prevention, youth participation, gender responsive approaches, and strong and accountable institutions. These priorities closely align with Canada's broader engagement in the Caribbean and our belief that shared security and respect for human rights must go hand in hand.”

Youth and youth advocates, including country representatives of the UN Youth Advisory Group, were also well represented and actively helping to co-create the new Joint Programme. Don Lucien, a spoken word artist and youth rehabilitation advocate from Saint Lucia, used the forum to warn of the pitfalls facing youth, which can unwittingly lead them down a path of incarceration as was his fate. Lucien, used his craft to share his redemption story, achieved through faith and giving back.

During the consultation, participants sought to validate a shared Theory of Change, agreeing on priority interventions tailored to national contexts, and defining governance and coordination mechanisms to guide implementation. The process also reinforces the importance of data-driven decision-making, safeguarding and strong national and regional systems that can identify and support youth most at risk.

Following the consultation, stakeholders are expected to endorse a regionally aligned and country-responsive Joint Programme framework that will contribute to reduced youth involvement in crime and violence, improved well-being, and stronger, more cohesive communities across the Eastern Caribbean.

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