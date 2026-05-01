Antigua Barbuda's Gaston Browne Secures Fourth Consecutive Election Victory, Increased Majority

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – On April 30, 2026, Gaston Browne secured his fourth consecutive election victory, and that of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).

The declaration of results showed the ABLP secured 15 of 17 parliamentary seats. The opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), Jamale Pringle, retained his seat, and Trevor Walker, representing the Barbuda People's Movement, BPM.

OECS and CARICOM prime ministers reached out with congratulatory messages to prime minister Browne, who was sworn-in May 1, 2026, for a five-year term.

“That was a resounding victory. People spoke, and they spoke with clarity. They spoke resoundingly, and we're very happy with the mandate that was given to us. But with that mandate comes increased responsibility, and it's a responsibility that we will certainly honour.” Browne said.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, said:

“ I commend the people of Antigua and Barbuda for their peaceful and orderly participation in the democratic process. As we look ahead to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting #CHOGM2026, we value our continued partnership in advancing democratic resilience, sustainable development and opportunity for all.”

Antigua and Barbuda polls transparent, media polarisation concerns emerge, says Commonwealth observers. The Commonwealth Observer Group commended the people of Antigua and Barbuda for their continued commitment to democratic principles.

The final report, which will set out the full findings of the process and provide detailed recommendations, will be submitted to the Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Botchwey, in the coming weeks. It will then be shared with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, the electoral commission, political parties, and other stakeholders.

Attached is the Interim statement by Dr Pelonomi Venson Former Foreign Affairs Minister of Botswana chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group, 1 May 2026 | St John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

US Secreraty of State, Marco Rubio, in a press statement, said:

“The United States congratulates prime minister Gaston Browne on his electoral victory as prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the government of Antigua and Barbuda to advance shared priorities, including to strengthen regional security by deepening cooperation to counter illegal immigration, transnational criminal organisations, and illicit trafficking. Enhanced collaboration in these areas will support greater stability and security in our hemisphere.”

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The OAS/EOM extended gratitude to the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) for its openness and the valuable information provided. It also expresses its appreciation to the various political actors, electoral and governmental authorities, candidates, and the representatives of civil society organisations with whom it met, for their willingness to share their perspectives, which complemented the Mission's direct observation, as stated in the – First Report of the OAS Electoral Observation Mission in Antigua and Barbuda for the 2026 General Elections May 1, 2026 is available