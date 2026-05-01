Dr. Sandeep Marwah's Supports Dr. Narendra Singh Khurana“Era Of Smiles” And“City Of Peace” Treaty Franchise Model For Global Realignment For Peace To Prosperity Movement With Peace As A Policy

United States - A growing international initiative focused on long-term collaboration, innovation, and cross-sector development is being advanced by Dr. Narendra Singh Khurana, Founder of Googolplex Smiles Party & Billionaires Club. The initiative aims to establish structured systems that bring together business leaders, creative industries, technology experts, and community organizations to support sustainable economic and social development across global markets.

With more than 25 years of experience working across international business and cultural ecosystems, Dr. Khurana has focused on building collaborative networks that connect entrepreneurs, institutions, and innovation-driven organizations. His work emphasizes the importance of structured cooperation between industries as a means of creating long-term value, stability, and shared growth opportunities across regions and sectors.

The guiding principle of the initiative is expressed as:“Peace as a Foundation, Prosperity as a Result.” This concept is applied through practical frameworks designed to encourage collaboration between stakeholders in business, technology, media, infrastructure, and social development sectors. Rather than focusing on isolated industry growth, the model promotes interconnected development where each sector contributes to broader systemic progress.

A core aspect of the initiative involves strengthening global business and entrepreneurial engagement. The framework encourages cooperation among investors, startups, enterprise leaders, and innovation networks, with a particular focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain systems, and digital infrastructure. By aligning traditional business structures with new technology ecosystems, the initiative seeks to support scalable and future-ready economic models.

Bring Back Kohinoor | Rightful Legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh – Movement by Dr. Narendra Singh Khurana

In addition to business and technology integration, the initiative places significant emphasis on cultural and creative industry collaboration. Dr. Khurana has been associated with efforts to strengthen international engagement within film, media, and entertainment sectors, recognizing the role of storytelling and cultural exchange in building global understanding. His professional associations and friendships include industry figures such as Sandeep Marwah, Founder of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), and Andre Timmins, Co-founder of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). There shared visions have supported cross-border creative initiatives involving professionals from multiple countries and regions.







At the 127th AAFT Festival held at Marwah Studios in Noida, Dr. Khurana participated as Keynote Speaker and Guest of Honor, where discussions focused on the role of creative industries in global cooperation and the development of international media networks. The event highlighted the increasing importance of cultural industries in shaping cross-border dialogue and supporting collaborative storytelling initiatives that extend beyond geographical boundaries.

Sandeep Marwah is renowned international media personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah is hailed as the founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and Asian Academy of Film and Television. He has trained more than 19000 media professionals hailing from 145 countries in the world.







A Featured Creative Experience:“I AM UNIVERSE – The Cosmic Power Inside You”

As part of the broader cultural and experiential vision associated with the initiative, a new creative presentation titled“I AM UNIVERSE – The Cosmic Power Inside You” has been introduced under the Googolplex Smiles Party & Billionaires Club Award Show platform. Event happened on 27th of April

“ I AM UNIVERSE – The Cosmic Power Inside You” The Goggolplex Peace Era

You Tube channel:

Set against the serene and elevated landscapes of Uttarakhand, this experience offers a cinematic interpretation of human consciousness, inner power, and universal connection. The first visual presentation was captured at a private villa located on the 9th floor of The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas, showcasing a fusion of luxury, nature, and spiritual symbolism.

Featuring five elements air, water, sky, land and fire together such as an infinity pool, tranquil natural surroundings, and the Himalayan backdrop, the production is designed to represent a deeper narrative beyond visual storytelling. It reflects the idea that human identity is interconnected with the universe, encouraging a perspective of unity between consciousness and nature.

The concept is positioned not merely as an event or show, but as a symbolic realization of self-awareness and universal alignment. It brings together themes of luxury, creativity, and introspection under a unified experiential framework presented by the Googolplex Smiles Party & Billionaires Club Award Show platform, which recognizes contributions across innovation, purpose, and cultural expression.

Global Appointment & International Movement Announcement







Dr. Narendra Singh Khurana Appointed Global President of Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films Organisation | Thailand Event – 18th and 19th May 2026



Appointment confirmed on 25 April 2026 by Kalyanji Jana, with support of Anil Singh

Global entrepreneur & multi-industry leader driving AI, blockchain, business ecosystems & international platforms Mission to scale Indian NGOs globally & bridge business with social impact

Global Movement Launch

“Peace as a Policy, Prosperity as a Result”

Uniting:



Celebrities (India & Global)

NGOs across India Entrepreneurs & global leaders

Goal: Policy-driven peace leading to global prosperity

About DPIAF



Promotes Indian culture & tourism globally

Honors excellence across industries

Runs social initiatives: Roti & Kapda Bank, Bhandaras Hosts 24+ national & international events annually

TH International Event – Thailand | 19 May 2026



Global awards & cultural platform

International collaborations & partnerships

Official launch of“Peace to Prosperity” movement Led globally by Dr. Khurana

Global Invitation



IN NGOs to expand internationally

Celebrities to support peace movement Leaders to collaborate globally

“Transforming Peace into Policy & Prosperity into a Shared Global Outcome.

Media & Partnerships: DPIAF Media Relations Team

Alongside economic and cultural collaboration, the initiative also incorporates a focus on community engagement and shared social values. Dr. Khurana emphasizes the importance of dialogue between diverse communities and encourages frameworks that support mutual understanding and cooperation across cultural, social, and regional contexts. This approach is reflected in his broader philosophy of aligning development with inclusive participation and long-term social cohesion.

A central structural component of the initiative is the City of Peace framework, designed as a scalable model for urban and regional development. The framework integrates entrepreneurship ecosystems, job creation strategies, digital innovation platforms, cultural industry development, and sustainable infrastructure planning. It also incorporates emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to support efficient systems for coordination, transparency, and development tracking.

The City of Peace model is intended to be adaptable across different regions, allowing cities and communities to implement localized versions of the framework based on their specific economic, cultural, and infrastructural needs. The objective is to create a structured system that enables coordinated development while encouraging innovation and long-term sustainability.

In addition to structural development models, the initiative explores practical innovation in infrastructure and housing solutions, including scalable construction technologies such as printed housing systems and cost-efficient building methods designed to address global housing and urbanization challenges.

The initiative continues to expand its global outreach by inviting participation from entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, technology developers, and cultural organizations. The focus remains on establishing structured collaboration models that enable knowledge sharing, resource alignment, and coordinated development across multiple industries.

Dr. Khurana stated that the long-term objective of the initiative is to develop systems that allow diverse sectors to operate in alignment, supporting sustainable growth through cooperation rather than fragmentation. He emphasized that structured collaboration is essential for addressing complex global challenges and building resilient development models for the future.

Additional information about the initiative and ongoing activities is available through Dr. Khurana's public platforms, including:

YouTube channel:

LinkedIn profile:

Facebook profile:

The Googolplex Smiles Party & Billionaires Club continues to position itself as a global collaborative platform focused on connecting business, innovation, and cultural ecosystems. The initiative aims to support structured cooperation across industries while encouraging the development of scalable models for economic growth, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Organization: Googolplex Smiles Party & Billionaires Club

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