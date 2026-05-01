Prenatal Chiropractic Care In Lombard: What Expectant Mothers Need To Know, According To Dr. Brittany Simmons

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Many mothers wait because they assume the discomfort is normal and will pass. It often does not, and waiting typically means more pain and a harder recovery after delivery. When we address the structural cause early, the body adapts far better through every stage Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture in Lombard offers prenatal care focused on the root cause of pain. Dr. Brittany Simmons uses techniques like the Webster Technique to improve pelvic alignment and relieve back, hip, and sciatic pain. Early care helps prevent worsening discomfort and supports better mobility throughout pregnancy.

True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture serves the Lombard community with care focused on identifying the cause of pain rather than managing it temporarily. Most pregnant women experience discomfort that worsens over time because the underlying cause is structural: the pelvis shifts, ligaments loosen under the influence of relaxin, and the spine absorbs load it was not positioned to handle. That accumulation does not resolve on its own.

This sports injury clinic near me offers prenatal chiropractic care centered on three areas that drive most pregnancy-related discomfort: pelvic alignment, nervous system function, and pregnancy-specific adjusting techniques. When the pelvis sits out of balance, it creates uneven tension across the uterine ligaments and surrounding muscles, producing the back pain, hip pain, and sciatica that many expectant mothers in Lombard assume they simply have to endure.

"Many mothers wait because they assume the discomfort is normal and will pass. It often does not, and waiting typically means more pain and a harder recovery after delivery. When we address the structural cause early, the body adapts far better through every stage," said Dr. Brittany Simmons, prenatal chiropractic specialist at True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture.

Dr. Simmons sees prenatal patients at every stage of pregnancy, using pregnancy-specific techniques including the Webster Technique to correct sacral misalignment and relieve tension in the pelvic muscles and ligaments. Her care also addresses nervous system function, because a well-aligned spine supports the body's ability to adapt to the postural and hormonal demands of each trimester. "The adjustment at week twelve looks very different from week thirty-four. The care has to move with the patient," said Dr. Simmons.

Many expectant mothers in Lombard begin searching for a chiropractor near me once discomfort starts affecting sleep and daily movement. Dr. Simmons recommends not waiting until pain becomes significant, as pelvic and spinal changes begin early and are easier to correct before they compound. True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture supports Lombard's expectant mothers with care that keeps them stable, comfortable, and in control throughout pregnancy.

About True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture:

True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture offers care focused on identifying the root cause of pain through chiropractic treatment and supportive therapies, including dedicated prenatal care with Dr. Brittany Simmons. The clinic serves Lombard residents with solutions designed to support recovery and long-term wellness. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit True Health Chiropractic and Acupuncture's website.