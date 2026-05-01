CoreAge Rx has been featured in a newly published review article on DoctorWhoSpoilers, where the platform's NAD+ Injectable therapy was recognized as a leading option within the injectable NAD+ wellness category.

The published article provides an in-depth overview of the company's NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) Injectable, examining its role within CoreAge Rx's“Brain + Body Energy Protocol” and the broader trend toward physician-guided telehealth wellness services focused on cellular health, metabolic support, and healthy aging.

According to the review, the CoreAge Rx NAD+ Injectable is administered through intramuscular or subcutaneous injection and is designed to support rapid absorption and systemic availability. The therapy is positioned as a wellness-focused option intended to support energy metabolism, mitochondrial function, cognitive performance, and cellular repair processes.

The article explains that NAD+ is a coenzyme naturally present in every cell of the body and plays a central role in energy production, DNA repair, and healthy cellular aging. The review further notes that natural NAD+ levels may decline with age, which can contribute to fatigue, cognitive slowdown, inflammation, and metabolic inefficiencies.

DoctorWhoSpoilers highlighted CoreAge Rx's physician-guided digital care model as a distinguishing factor in the telehealth wellness space. The article describes how individuals can complete online health assessments, undergo remote physician evaluations, and receive prescribed treatments delivered directly to their homes if approved.

The review also examined several potential wellness support areas associated with the therapy, including support for energy and stamina, cognitive function, healthy aging, mitochondrial health, and broader metabolic wellness routines.

In addition to reviewing the treatment itself, the article referenced recognition received by CoreAge Rx from several healthcare and telehealth review platforms during 2026. These included positive mentions regarding affordability, physician oversight, transparent pricing, patient accessibility, and streamlined digital onboarding experiences.

DoctorWhoSpoilers ultimately concluded that the CoreAge Rx NAD+ Injectable represents a modern and accessible approach to physician-guided wellness support, particularly for individuals interested in longevity-focused therapies and telehealth convenience.

The CoreAge Rx NAD+ Injectable is currently available through the company's telehealth platform, with pricing listed from $299 for a one-month supply.

The full review article is available on /

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About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform focused on physician-guided wellness, metabolic support, and longevity-focused therapies. The company provides online access to wellness treatments designed to support energy, recovery, cognitive performance, and healthy aging through a remote physician-supervised care model.

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