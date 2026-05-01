Richards Group Inc. Announces Election Of Directors
|Name of Nominee
|Votes FOR
|%
|Votes WITHHELD
|%
|Donald Wright
|7,668,872
|91.97
|669,140
|8.03
|Susan Allen
|7,916,715
|94.95
|421,297
|5.05
|Darlene Dasent
|7,636,743
|91.59
|701,269
|8.41
|John Glynn
|7,916,878
|94.95
|421,134
|5.05
|Janet Glynn
|7,741,848
|92.85
|596,164
|7.15
Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR+ at .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
| John Glynn
Chief Executive Officer
Richards Group Inc.
(905) 670-7760
...
| Enzio Di Gennaro
Chief Financial Officer
Richards Group Inc.
(905) 670-7760
...
About Richards Group Inc.
Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Richards Group operates across two core segments, Healthcare and Packaging, serving a global customer base with market leading medical devices, supplies, and equipment, as well as a diverse offering of glass and plastic packaging solutions. Richards is the largest Canadian distributor in aesthetic, pharmacy, and vision care devices, the third largest in Canadian packaging, and is newly developing a medical device global OEM footprint. The company differentiates itself through product innovation, high touch service, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit richardsgroup.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Richards Group Inc.
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