Badger Announces Voting Results Of 2026 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Robert Blackadar
|26,735,127
|99.78
|%
|57,687
|0.22
|%
|David Bronicheski
|26,533,274
|99.03
|%
|259,539
|0.97
|%
|Stephanie Cuskley
|26,509,097
|98.94
|%
|283,716
|1.06
|%
|William Derwin
|26,735,157
|99.78
|%
|57,657
|0.22
|%
|G. Keith Graham
|26,559,959
|99.13
|%
|232,854
|0.87
|%
|Stephen J. Jones
|26,146,571
|97.59
|%
|646,242
|2.41
|%
|Mary Jordan
|26,666,930
|99.53
|%
|125,884
|0.47
|%
|William Lingard
|25,568,951
|95.43
|%
|1,223,863
|4.57
|%
|Patricia Warfield
|26,707,318
|99.68
|%
|85,496
|0.32
|%
|George A. Williams
|26,697,810
|99.65
|%
|95,004
|0.35
|%
Further, the results of the vote for the following items of business, each as further described in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 5, 2026, were as follows:
- 27,374,120 (99.96%) votes in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor; 26,275,385 (98.07%) votes in favour of the Company's approach to executive compensation; 26,765,995 (99.90%) votes in favour of the amendments to the Company's articles; 26,771,372 (99.92%) votes in favour of the amendments to the Company's by-laws; and 26,384,999 (98.50%) votes in favour of the adoption of the Company's shareholder rights plan.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavation and related services, serving a broad customer base across a diverse range of construction, utility, transportation, industrial and other end-use markets. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provide a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.
Badger's key system is the Badger HydrovacTM, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum and deposited into a storage tank. Badger operates a vertically integrated business model, designing and manufacturing its Badger Hydrovac fleet at its facility in Red Deer, Alberta which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 units. This approach provides Badger with direct control over equipment specifications, fleet availability, and lifecycle management, supporting operational consistency across its Canadian and U.S. operations. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and expand Badger's service offerings, Badger has a select number of specialty units, mainly combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, dump trucks, rock slingers, and airvacs.
For further information:
Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
#3100, 525 – 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
Telephone: (403) 264-8500
...
Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
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