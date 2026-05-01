Exodus Movement Acquires Outstanding Shares Of Baanx US Corp. For $30M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it has acquired the outstanding shares of Baanx US Corp. and certain other assets from W3C Corp. The purchase price for the transaction was $5 million payable upon the transfer of specified assets, with an additional $25 million in deferred consideration payable over four years.

JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Exodus, commented,“In the last 24 hours, the pieces of the Baanx and Monavate acquisition have all come together. Closing the Baanx US deal is the final step. With Baanx US closed, we officially enter the next chapter of Exodus. This deal unlocks self-custodial payments at scale. This is the biggest shift in Exodus history.”

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.

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Media Contact

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Disclosure Information

Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites and and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend,"

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, Exodus's plan to integrate Baanx US Corp. into its platform and its plan to issue payment cards. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in“Item 1. Business” and“Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.