Ultralife Corporation To Report First Quarter Results On May 8, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, N.Y., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2026.
Ultralife's Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on May 8, 2026. Please see the call-in procedures which follow below.
NOTE TO THOSE PLANNING TO PARTICIPATE BY PHONE: To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we require participants dialing in by phone to pre-register using this link prior to the call:
A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company's website at . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.
About Ultralife Corporation
Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.
Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .
| Company Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
Philip A. Fain
(315) 210-6110
...
| Investor Relations Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
...
MENAFN01052026004107003653ID1111060345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment