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Reactive Media Statement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Morae is aware of an online claim alleging a potential security incident involving a legacy cloud environment that is not connected to our corporate environment. Upon becoming aware of this matter, we immediately activated our incident response protocols and initiated an investigation led by our internal security team, with support from external experts. We will share additional information as appropriate.
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