Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Reactive Media Statement


2026-05-01 04:31:13
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Morae is aware of an online claim alleging a potential security incident involving a legacy cloud environment that is not connected to our corporate environment. Upon becoming aware of this matter, we immediately activated our incident response protocols and initiated an investigation led by our internal security team, with support from external experts. We will share additional information as appropriate.

MENAFN01052026003118003196ID1111060313



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search