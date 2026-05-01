Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Acorn, Provider Of Monitoring And Control Solutions For Generators, Cell Towers, Data Centers And Other Critical Infrastructure, Hosts Q1 Earnings Call Thursday, May 7 At 11Am ET


2026-05-01 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc.th and host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will answer investor questions following their prepared remarks. All investors are encouraged to participate.

About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrix TM ( )
Acorn's 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure including standby generators, cell towers, gas pipelines, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix's industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and can also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Conference Call & Replay
Date/Time: Thursday, May 7th at 11:00am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 (Int'l)
Conference ID: 6786386
Replay/Transcript: Audio replay and transcript to be posted online here
Questions may also be submitted via email to: ...
Engage With Us
X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix
StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
...


MENAFN01052026004107003653ID1111060301



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search