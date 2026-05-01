Acorn, Provider Of Monitoring And Control Solutions For Generators, Cell Towers, Data Centers And Other Critical Infrastructure, Hosts Q1 Earnings Call Thursday, May 7 At 11Am ET

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About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrix TM ( )

Acorn's 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure including standby generators, cell towers, gas pipelines, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix's industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and can also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Engage With Us X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

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