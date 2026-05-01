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Methode Electronics To Present At The Virtual Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference


2026-05-01 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, will present at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 2:15 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Investor Contact:
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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