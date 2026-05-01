Renaissance Dhaka Brings Turkish-Themed Weekend Dinner Buffet

Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has brought an immersive Turkish-themed dinner buffet, titled "A Taste of Turkey," to celebrate the rich flavors, heritage, and hospitality of Turkish cuisine.

Starting from April 30, the exclusive arrangement will run until May 30. The property's Bahar Restaurant will serve the spread from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm on every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during this period.

The buffet opens with a Salad Corner and Appetizers section featuring dishes such as Gavurdagi Salad, Kisir, and Muhammara, followed by a comforting selection of soups, including Turkish Lentil Soup and Tarhana Soup.

Cold meze options include Haydari, Cacik, Babaganoush, and Artichoke Bottoms, while hot appetizers such as Sigara Boregi, Kibbeh, and Findik Lahmacun offer a diverse balance of textures and flavors.

The main course highlights Anatolian classics like Karniyarik, Imam Bayildi, Etli Patlican, and Etli Nohut, complemented by Turkish-style pilaf, roasted chicken, and seasonal vegetables.

Live interactive stations enhance the dining experience, featuring a Doner Kebab carving station, traditional Pide flatbreads, and an assortment of Dolma specialties.

The Ottoman Carving Station, a standout feature of the experience, presents signature delicacies, including Hünkar Beğendi, roasted lamb, and roast chicken - a tribute to Ottoman culinary heritage.

The dessert spread includes Baklava, Turkish Delight (Lokum), Sutlac, Revani, and Keskul, among other sweet indulgences. A live Kunefe station serves the iconic cheese-filled dessert fresh and hot, adding an interactive finishing touch.

Speaking at the launch, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel's General Manager Md. Al Amin said, "With 'A Taste of Turkey,' we aim to bring an authentic and memorable dining experience to our guests. This promotion is not just about food. It's about storytelling through flavors, culture, and tradition."

Positioned as an elevated dining experience in an elegant setting, the promotion caters to families, food enthusiasts, and cultural explorers alike, making it one of the more anticipated culinary events in the city this season.

V