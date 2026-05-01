Jammu To Srinagar Now In 4 Hours By Train



Creating New History, Says Minister Vaishnaw; Promises Rail Link To Uri

Regular Services From May 2, Two Pairs To Run Six Days A Week 20-Coach All-Weather Train Equipped For Sub-zero Operations, Heavy Snowfall

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday witnessed a landmark moment in its transport history as the first direct high-speed Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar was formally flagged off, ushering in seamless rail connectivity between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

The inaugural run from Jammu Tawi Railway Station was jointly flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside senior officials and public representatives.

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The launch follows the completion of the Rs 43,780-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a decades-long project that connects the Kashmir Valley with the national rail network. Work on the project began in the late 1990s, while train services within the Valley started in October 2008.

Describing the moment as“creating new history,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said the direct rail link would ensure uninterrupted connectivity and significantly transform mobility in the region.

“This train service is a major landmark for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and has already become a lifeline with 100 per cent occupancy,” he said.

20-Coach Train, Built for Harsh Winters

Responding to rising demand, the Railways has introduced a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express on the route, replacing the earlier eight-coach configuration. The move increases passenger capacity from around 500 to nearly 1,400.

The train is equipped with advanced winterisation features such as heated windshields and specialised temperature control systems, allowing it to operate in sub-zero temperatures.

“We can run this train in minus 10 degrees Celsius. Even during heavy snowfall, services continued,” the minister said.

Travel Time Cut, All-Weather Connectivity Ensured

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Covering a distance of approximately 267 kilometres in about four to five hours, the service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar.

The all-weather capability of the train provides a reliable alternative to road travel, especially during winter disruptions.

'Boost to Trade and Freight Movement'

Beyond passenger travel, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the train's growing role in cargo movement.

“I have been told that cement prices have dropped by around Rs 50 per bag. Around 20,000 tonnes of apples and other fruits have been transported to other parts of the country,” he said.

The service is also facilitating the transport of vehicles and other goods, strengthening supply chains in the region.

The Railway Minister announced that the next phase of expansion will target remote and border districts.

“Detailed Project Reports have been prepared to connect Poonch and Rajouri, and to extend the railway line to Uri. We will try to begin work soon,” he said.

'Economic Push, Easier Travel'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the direct rail link between Jammu and Srinagar would accelerate economic growth and ease travel for tourists and pilgrims.

“We express our gratitude to the Prime Minister for making this long-awaited connectivity a reality,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated the Katra–Srinagar service in June 2025, which has now been extended to Jammu Tawi.

Following the ceremony, the Railway Minister inspected the Chenab Bridge and reviewed facilities at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

Timings and Operations

Regular operations will commence from May 2, with two pairs of trains running six days a week.

Train No. 26401/26402 will operate except Tuesdays, departing Jammu at 06:20 AM and reaching Srinagar at 11:10 AM, with a return at 02:00 PM reaching Jammu at 06:50 PM.

Train No. 26403/26404 will operate except Wednesdays, departing Srinagar at 08:00 AM and reaching Jammu at 12:40 PM. The return service will depart Jammu at 01:20 PM.

CM Seeks Inland Port, Flags Trade Potential

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for the establishment of an inland dry port in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the new direct rail connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar must be backed by local customs infrastructure to fully unlock its trade potential.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express at Jammu Tawi Railway Station, Omar said the absence of a local customs clearance facility continues to hamper exporters from the Union Territory.

“There is an urgent need for a dry port here so that we do not require customs clearance in other cities for our goods. The clearance should take place within J&K itself. It will benefit our trade and business,” he said.

Rail Link Opens New Trade Possibilities

The Chief Minister said the direct rail service between Jammu and Srinagar is already reshaping how goods move in and out of the region, offering a faster and more efficient alternative to road transport.

Highlighting early trends, he pointed to the movement of construction material and vehicles into the Valley, alongside outbound shipments of horticultural produce.

“I was surprised to see cars being transported to Srinagar and fruits from Kashmir being sent outside by rail. This will give a major boost to business,” Omar said.

He noted that improved logistics would reduce costs, stabilise supply chains and open new market access for local producers.

Push for Localised Export Ecosystem

Omar stressed that without an inland port, exporters from Jammu and Kashmir remain dependent on facilities in other states for customs clearance, adding to time and cost burdens.

He urged Union ministers and Members of Parliament present at the event to take up the matter with the Centre, while also assuring that the demand would be formally raised by the state government.

“This is not directly under the Railways, but given the goodwill and coordination, I request support to make this happen,” he said.

Connectivity Meets Economic Integration

The Chief Minister described the rail link as a long-awaited development that goes beyond passenger convenience, positioning it as a catalyst for economic integration.

“For years, we waited to travel by train from Jammu to Srinagar. Now that has become a reality,” he said, adding that the service would ease movement for traders, tourists, students and patients alike.

He also pointed to the growing popularity of the service, noting that high demand had already led to an expansion in train capacity.

From Mobility to Market Access

Omar underscored that infrastructure gains must translate into economic outcomes, and that the rail link presents an opportunity to reconfigure Jammu and Kashmir's trade architecture.

With faster connectivity now in place, he said, the focus should shift to enabling seamless export processes within the Union Territory itself.

“The rail link has opened the door. Now we must ensure that our traders and producers can fully benefit from it,” he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks place the spotlight on the next phase of development, where physical connectivity is complemented by institutional support to drive sustained economic growth.

21 Personnel, Including CORAS, To Secure Trains

Apart from the multi-layered security setup along the 327-kilometre Jammu-Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, 21 security personnel, including RPF commandos, will guard the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express service launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, an official said.

Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the 20-coach train, which is expected to cut travel time between Jammu and Srinagar to five hours, here in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Talking to reporters, Pankaj Gangwar, principal chief security commissioner, Indian Railway Protection Force Service, said,“Today is the start of this service from Jammu. Its regular service will begin from May 2.”

He said a comprehensive security grid has been put in place to protect the railway line as well as the Vande Bharat train.

“For initial security, we have deployed a 'one plus twenty' guard system. An inspector will lead the team, which also includes eight Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos who will ensure security along the route,” Gangwar said, adding that they are fully equipped with advanced weapons.

The official said the railways will also operate a pilot vehicle ahead of the train for security purposes.“It will move in advance in the morning and address any shortcomings along the route,” he said.

Read Also 21 Personnel, Including CORAS, to Secure Vande Bharat Trains in J&K Vaishnaw Flags Off Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat, Services From May 2

Furthermore, guard posts have been established at every 2 kilometres, manned by quick reaction teams consisting of Government Railway Police and civil police personnel.

“On receiving any information, they will immediately secure the affected area,” he said.

On tunnel security, he explained that a tunnel control system is put in place, which is jointly managed by the engineering teams and the Government Railway Police.

“Sensors have been installed to detect any unusual activity - whether fire or intrusion - and they immediately trigger alarms. Both ends of the tunnels are guarded,” he added.

Escape tunnels have been provided so that, in case of any emergency, stranded passengers can be evacuated safely.

“You will see that there is complete and robust security throughout the route. Moreover, the affection and support of the people of Kashmir itself serve as a strong assurance for the safety of this service,” Gangwar said.

RPF commandos, popularly known as CORAS (commandos for railway safety), were deployed last year for security of Vande Bharat trains operating on the Katra-Srinagar rail link between the Kashmir Valley and Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The 327-kilometre railway line, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometres and consists of 943 bridges, the official said.

The project provides all-weather seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and boost socio-economic integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 6 last year, flagged off the first Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, marking the first rail link between the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region. (PTI)