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Unisync Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Unisync Corp.: Today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $2.2 million ($0.11 per share) for the quarter, compared to net income of $0.1 million ($0.00 per share) in the same period last year. Revenues increased by $4.1 million year-over-year to $28.7 million, driven primarily by previously announced new business that commenced shipping during the quarter. Unisync Corp. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $2.33.
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