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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Reports that an independent specialist geology consultant has validated and enhanced the geological understanding of the Company's 100%-owned Copeçal Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil, following a detailed review of drill core and data from the Company's inaugural diamond drilling program of 9 holes totaling 1,085.7m. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.28.
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