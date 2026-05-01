Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-05-01 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Reports that an independent specialist geology consultant has validated and enhanced the geological understanding of the Company's 100%-owned Copeçal Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil, following a detailed review of drill core and data from the Company's inaugural diamond drilling program of 9 holes totaling 1,085.7m. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.28.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN01052026000212011056ID1111060099



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search