403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Altagas, Kingfisher, CIBC At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AltaGas Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $52.06. AltaGas reported-first quarter 2026 financial results. Normalized EBITDA was a record $818 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $689 million in the first quarter of 2025. Income before income taxes was $207 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from $513 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to unrealized hedging impacts.
Bombardier Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $292.47. Bombardier announced Thursday that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 9, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $50.72. No news stories available today.
Blackline Safety Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.97. Early in April, Blackline entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for up to $9.50 per Share, comprised of $9.00 per Share in cash on closing plus a contingent value right of up to $0.50 per Share.
Boralex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.95. Early in April, Boralex and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation announce the closing of a $202-million financing for the Oxford Battery Energy Storage Project, located in the Township of South-West Oxford, Oxford County, Ontario.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $153.42. Thursday, CIBC Innovation Banking announced that it has provided growth financing to Qover, a European-based embedded insurance platform. The funding will be used to support Qover's continued expansion and growth.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.71. Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. announced its intention this week to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11 will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.37. Tantalus will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.12. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Great-West Lifeco (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $73.72. Great-West's first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call and Annual Meetings is to be held on May 7.
Guardian Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 31 cents. Guardian Exploration announced the strengthening of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Eric Fier as an Advisor.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $289.99. Hammond Power Solutions will release its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 28, 2026, on Tuesday, May 5.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.45. Total sales were $169 Million, compared to $163 Million in the same quarter last year.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.49. No news stories available today.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.12. This week, Kingfisher announced new U-Pb zircon and Re-Os molybdenum geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district on its 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The initial results demonstrate that magmatic-hydrothermal activity across the Hank-Mary district is part of highly fertile and gold-rich mineralizing time in the region.
Bombardier Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $292.47. Bombardier announced Thursday that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 9, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $50.72. No news stories available today.
Blackline Safety Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.97. Early in April, Blackline entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P., pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for up to $9.50 per Share, comprised of $9.00 per Share in cash on closing plus a contingent value right of up to $0.50 per Share.
Boralex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.95. Early in April, Boralex and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation announce the closing of a $202-million financing for the Oxford Battery Energy Storage Project, located in the Township of South-West Oxford, Oxford County, Ontario.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $153.42. Thursday, CIBC Innovation Banking announced that it has provided growth financing to Qover, a European-based embedded insurance platform. The funding will be used to support Qover's continued expansion and growth.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.71. Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. announced its intention this week to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11 will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.37. Tantalus will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.12. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Great-West Lifeco (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $73.72. Great-West's first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call and Annual Meetings is to be held on May 7.
Guardian Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 31 cents. Guardian Exploration announced the strengthening of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Eric Fier as an Advisor.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $289.99. Hammond Power Solutions will release its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 28, 2026, on Tuesday, May 5.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.45. Total sales were $169 Million, compared to $163 Million in the same quarter last year.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $76.49. No news stories available today.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.12. This week, Kingfisher announced new U-Pb zircon and Re-Os molybdenum geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district on its 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The initial results demonstrate that magmatic-hydrothermal activity across the Hank-Mary district is part of highly fertile and gold-rich mineralizing time in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment