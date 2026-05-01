MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Last Closing of Dios Previously Announced $650,000 Private Placement

May 01, 2026 10:55 AM EDT | Source: Dios Exploration Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) ( Dios ) closed last tranche of $142,000 of previously announced $650,000 non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this last closing, Dios issued 3,550,000 flow-through units of Dios (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one flow-through Common Share of the capital of Dios and one half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years from date of issuance.

The use of gross proceeds focuses on diamond drilling in Quebec wholly-owned Heberto-Gold discovery and extents on road accessible Au33 property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee.

Gold prices are currently at a very rare high and have incredibly increased since first drilling discovery of Heberto Gold by Dios in 2015-2017.

Heberto-Gold system (see map) is intrusive hosted and located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop, gold-in-till, gold-in-soil area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, near Eastmain1 hydropower facilities.

Common Shares and warrants issued pursuant to this closing are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on Sept. 2, 2026, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marie-José Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.







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