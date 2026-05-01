MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Bow Mining Corp. Closes Its Upsized Initial Public Offering

May 01, 2026 12:10 PM EDT | Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT) (the "Company"), a minerals exploration company focused on silver, zinc, gold, lead, and copper targets in Montana, announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering (the "IPO") of 5,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a public offering price of US$11.50 per Common Share, for a total of $59,800,000 in gross proceeds.

The net proceeds to the Company from the IPO, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately US$54,600,000.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the IPO to fund surface exploration drilling, underground rehabilitation and exploration tunnels, underground drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental baseline studies, NYSE American listing fees, salaries, professional fees and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Cantor acted as the lead book-running manager. Research Capital USA also acted as a book-running manager. Joseph Gunnar, Roth Capital, and R.F. Lafferty acted as co-managers.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until the date which is 30 days following the closing of the IPO, to purchase up to an additional 780,000 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the IPO has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 29, 2026. The IPO was made only by means of a final prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ... or Research Capital USA Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, 45th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, by telephone at 416-860-8642, or by email at ....

Electronic copies of the registration statement and final prospectus are available on the SEC's website at .

The Company has also obtained a receipt for a (final) base PREP prospectus filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, on April 29, 2026. A copy of the supplemented PREP prospectus, containing pricing information and other important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the IPO may be obtained, without charge, from Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7, or by email at ... or from Research Capital Corporation, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, 45th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, by telephone at 416-860-8642, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company focused on developing silver, zinc, gold, lead, and copper targets in the historically prolific Butte Mining District of Montana. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims in this renowned district, positioning it to advance exploration and potential development in a key U.S. mining jurisdiction.